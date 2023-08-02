Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $327.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average is $302.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

