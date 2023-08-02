Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $327.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.57. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.