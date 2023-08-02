Hop Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $95,899.21 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

