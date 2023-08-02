Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 356,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

