Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DFS traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.27. 522,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.