Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

