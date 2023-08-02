Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 168,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

