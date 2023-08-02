Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 170 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $366,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.