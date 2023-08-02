Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $34,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after purchasing an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,708,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,296,000 after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.