Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 5.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

