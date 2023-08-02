Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

