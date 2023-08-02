Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 23,960,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,638,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

