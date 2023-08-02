Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,591,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $26,690,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. 754,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,327. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

