Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,018. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $90,897.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 498,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,534.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,741 shares of company stock worth $520,553. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.