Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teradata comprises 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Teradata worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Teradata Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE TDC traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 582,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,987. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

