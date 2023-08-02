Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.6% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $148.72. 2,676,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,909. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

