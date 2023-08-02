Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.71 and last traded at $103.71. Approximately 10,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.50.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 925.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

