Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 376,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,084. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

