Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.17. The stock had a trading volume of 338,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,043. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.