Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

ESGD traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 138,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,258. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

