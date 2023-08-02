Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

