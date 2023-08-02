Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,268 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,942. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

