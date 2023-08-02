Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,489 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 24,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,923. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.