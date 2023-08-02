HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.10

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 642.90 ($8.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 744.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.58) and a one year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 599.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 630 ($8.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research upgraded HSBC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.80) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 776.69 ($9.97).

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($246,208.76). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

