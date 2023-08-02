HSBC Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

HSBC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,176. The company has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,465,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 680 ($8.73) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $739.70.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

