Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

