Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

