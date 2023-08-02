Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMAW. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

