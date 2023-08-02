Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Humana Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $25.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.75. 3,290,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,433. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.