Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,500 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APA. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

APA traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

