Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Greif worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188,488 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,231. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

