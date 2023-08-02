Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 98,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 376.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,588. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

