Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.51. 304,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

