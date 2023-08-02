Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 39.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in 3M by 57.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. 1,380,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

