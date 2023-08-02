Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,500 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. 44,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,522. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $896,658.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $6,723,972 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

