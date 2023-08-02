Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Buckle worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 68,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,769. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

