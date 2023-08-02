Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 18,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 24,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.80. 3,737,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

