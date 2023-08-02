Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CIEN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 396,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,757. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $173,638.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

