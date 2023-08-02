Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. 103,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,158. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.