Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

