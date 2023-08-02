Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Hxro has a total market cap of $81.88 million and $1,482.45 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

