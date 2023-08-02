Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 580,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.