Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 15,690,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 201,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,906 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 891,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Hyzon Motors had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 2,864.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

