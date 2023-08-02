Ibstock plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ibstock Trading Up 3.4 %

IBST stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157.20 ($2.02). 1,053,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,689. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 132.80 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.80 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

