Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.70%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

