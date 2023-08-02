ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

