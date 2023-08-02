ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,845,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,952,000 after acquiring an additional 478,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.47. 1,441,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.33.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

