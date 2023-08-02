ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.2 %

SNPS stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,563. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

