ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. 758,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

