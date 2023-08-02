ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $164,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.85. The company had a trading volume of 425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,494 shares of company stock worth $56,844,267 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

